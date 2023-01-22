Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 96,471 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,350,152. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.