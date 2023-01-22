Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 931 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.11 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.61.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

