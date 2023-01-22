Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Scentre Group Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of STGPF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
Scentre Group Company Profile
