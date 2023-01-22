Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Scentre Group Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of STGPF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Scentre Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.