Scotiabank Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$37.64.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$30.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.95.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 23.07%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

