Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.13 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00227221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002855 BTC.

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0033154 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,078,225.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

