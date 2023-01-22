SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Friday. 6,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

See Also

