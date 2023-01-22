Serum (SRM) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Serum has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and $231.51 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

