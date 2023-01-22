Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expands By 25.3%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 822,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.09. 384,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,267. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

