Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Increases By 22.4%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Performance

BRIV stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 167,313 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 321,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 136,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

