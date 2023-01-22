Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Expands By 17.3%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BTTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 33,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

