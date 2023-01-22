Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Expands By 17.3%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

BTTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 33,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTXGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Further Reading

