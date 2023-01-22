Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Decreases By 19.2%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 58,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,229. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 189,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $312,963.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,309,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,510,161.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 189,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,309,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,510,161.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,159,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,962 and have sold 11,604 shares valued at $12,068. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Biodesix by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 558,659 shares during the period.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.