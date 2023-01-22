Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 22.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 169,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

