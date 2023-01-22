Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Increases By 23.2%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE MVF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 104,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $98,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

