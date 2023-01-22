Short Interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Decreases By 8.1%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,323,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. 2,672,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

