Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Increases By 11.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. 1,017,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,781. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CD. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
