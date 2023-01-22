Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Increases By 11.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Chindata Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. 1,017,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,781. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CD. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

