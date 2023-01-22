Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 16.7%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.34. 7,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

