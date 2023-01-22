Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Declines By 20.7%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRBP stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 927,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,110. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.