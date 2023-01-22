Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Increases By 17.3%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 150,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 189,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.