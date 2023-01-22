Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Decreases By 14.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,371,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 13,318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,648.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Friday. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

