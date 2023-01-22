Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Expands By 13.1%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of CSASF stock remained flat at C$12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.77. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$12.54.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and processing services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.