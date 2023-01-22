Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Expands By 13.1%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of CSASF stock remained flat at C$12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.77. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$12.54.

About Credit Saison

(Get Rating)

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and processing services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.