Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Expands By 13.1%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Credit Saison Price Performance
Shares of CSASF stock remained flat at C$12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.77. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$12.54.
About Credit Saison
Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and processing services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.
