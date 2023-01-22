Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Declines By 6.6%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 8,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.75.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.