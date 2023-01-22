Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Rises By 40.2%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EOG traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $132.75. 2,477,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,793. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

