Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Drops By 17.3%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,581,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 4,330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,557.2 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Fosun International stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

