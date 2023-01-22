Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Decreases By 11.6%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GURE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources ( NASDAQ:GURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.