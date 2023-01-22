Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Rises By 39.3%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,668.0 days.
Hulic Price Performance
Hulic stock remained flat at $7.60 during trading hours on Friday. Hulic has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.
About Hulic
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hulic (HULCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.