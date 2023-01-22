Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Drops By 16.8%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HURC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.48. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $35.15.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hurco Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Recommended Stories

