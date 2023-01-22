Short Interest in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Grows By 10.0%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $2,533,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,474.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,422. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 193,628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 25.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 853,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ IMGO remained flat at $36.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.82. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.