Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 12.5%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,689,200 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 80,613,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,950.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. 2,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

