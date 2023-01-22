Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Decreases By 16.3%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,720,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 17,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $60.43. 6,869,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $78.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
