Short Interest in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR) Decreases By 13.9%

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYCHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Keyarch Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYCHR. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

