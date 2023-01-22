Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Decreases By 16.5%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 1.2 %

LINC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,968. The stock has a market cap of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.74 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

