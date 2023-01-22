Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rises By 26.3%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $46,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. 3,040,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.