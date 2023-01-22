Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Decreases By 11.2%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

CEE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,187. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.2387 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

