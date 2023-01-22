Short Interest in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Increases By 24.0%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Titan International

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 84,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,953.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 908,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Titan International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 191,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

