Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expands By 25.1%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 367,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

