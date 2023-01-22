Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Expands By 24.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox Trading Up 8.5 %

WBX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 449,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,823. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Wallbox

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

