Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Expands By 24.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the first quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 449,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,823. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

