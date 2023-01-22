Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Rises By 28.1%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 628.35, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,412,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

