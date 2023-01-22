Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Expands By 24.0%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 410,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 219,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,197. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

