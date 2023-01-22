Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Reaches $0.0980

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $294.05 million and approximately $763.02 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

