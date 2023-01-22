Smart Powerr (CREG) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Smart Powerr to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A -$12.23 million -0.88 Smart Powerr Competitors $3.88 billion $397.19 million -29,993.56

Smart Powerr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Powerr Competitors 728 4579 9875 248 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Powerr and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Smart Powerr’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Powerr has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Smart Powerr Competitors -40.60% -9,157.69% -4.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.