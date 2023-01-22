Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($285.87) to €272.00 ($295.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Soitec from €175.00 ($190.22) to €200.00 ($217.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Soitec from €190.00 ($206.52) to €170.00 ($184.78) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Soitec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.67.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of SLOIY stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.