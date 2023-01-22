Sologenic One Day Trading Volume Tops $823,215.33 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Sologenic has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $67.57 million and approximately $823,215.33 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00419211 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.53 or 0.29421080 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00650093 BTC.

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sologenic

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

