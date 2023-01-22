Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Head to Head Analysis

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 16.93 $4.13 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 14.96 $11.33 million $1.91 8.23

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

