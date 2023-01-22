Stifel Nicolaus Raises Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$0.60

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.52 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

