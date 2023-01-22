Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
