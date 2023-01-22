STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

