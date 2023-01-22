StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 391.75% and a negative return on equity of 178.36%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
