StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.53. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

