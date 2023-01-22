StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
KOSS opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.53. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
