StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTBC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.85. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.76 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.