StockNews.com Lowers Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.7 %
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
